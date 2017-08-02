Twins' Miguel Sano: Swats 25th homer Wednesday
Sano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
The blast was his 25th of the year, tying his career-high total from 2016 in 18 fewer games. Sano is hitting just .238 (15-for-63) since the All-Star break, but he's still supplied four home runs, nine RBI and 11 runs in 16 games.
