Twins' Miguel Sano: Takes on-field batting practice

Sano (heel) took batting practice on the field for the first time this season Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sano has been dealing with a heel laceration since mid-February, an issue which eventually required surgery. He'll soon head to Florida for the next steps in his rehab process, but his exact return date remains unclear.

More News
Our Latest Stories