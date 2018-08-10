Twins' Miguel Sano: Takes seat Friday

Sano is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano heads to the bench for the first time since rejoining the Twins in late July, garnering 12 straight starts between first and third base. The 25-year-old has been much improved since his return, slashing .275/.370/.450 with a home run, four RBI and six walks in 46 plate appearances.