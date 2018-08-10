Twins' Miguel Sano: Takes seat Friday
Sano is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sano heads to the bench for the first time since rejoining the Twins in late July, garnering 12 straight starts between first and third base. The 25-year-old has been much improved since his return, slashing .275/.370/.450 with a home run, four RBI and six walks in 46 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart