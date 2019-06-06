Twins' Miguel Sano: Takes seat Thursday

Sano is not in the lineup Thursday against the Indians, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Sano, who is slashing .250/.348/.625 with five homers and 11 RBI in 15 games since returning from the injured list, will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting the past five games. Ehire Adrianza is starting at the hot corner and hitting seventh in his stead.

