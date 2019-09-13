Twins' Miguel Sano: Takes swings in cage

Sano (back) was expected to take some swings in the cage prior to Thursday's game against Washington, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sano has been held out due to back stiffness since Sunday, and while he was expected to return to the starting nine for Thursday's series finale, it's good news that he was able to get some work in. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward.

