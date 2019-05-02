Twins' Miguel Sano: Taking rehab to Double-A

Sano (heel) will move his rehab assignment to Double-A Pensacola on Friday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's minor-league action.

Sano began his rehab stint Tuesday, and his impressive performance at the dish has given the Twins enough confidence in his health to bump him up to Double-A. He'll likely play at least a few games with the Wahoos before advancing to Triple-A Rochester. If all goes well, Sano could be back from the injured list by mid-May.