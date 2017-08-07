Twins' Miguel Sano: Tests come back clean
Tests on Sano's injured left hand came back negative, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This is encouraging news for Sano and the Twins, as Monday's MRI and CT scan confirmed the slugger isn't dealing with any broken bones in his injured hand. He'll continue to be listed as day-to-day, with Eduardo Escobar set to fill in at third base for any time he misses.
More News
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: To undergo testing Monday•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Out Sunday but likely to avoid DL•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Status uncertain•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Out of lineup following HBP•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Leaves with hand contusion after HBP•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Swats 25th homer Wednesday•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...