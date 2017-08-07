Twins' Miguel Sano: Tests come back clean

Tests on Sano's injured left hand came back negative, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This is encouraging news for Sano and the Twins, as Monday's MRI and CT scan confirmed the slugger isn't dealing with any broken bones in his injured hand. He'll continue to be listed as day-to-day, with Eduardo Escobar set to fill in at third base for any time he misses.

