Twins' Miguel Sano: Timeline for return uncertain

After undergoing an MRI in Minnesota, it's unclear when Sano (leg) could return to action, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano won't play during the Twins' weekend series against the Athletics after traveling back to Minnesota for further testing. Sano's knee is a "little bit of a puzzle we haven't been able to solve yet," manager Paul Molitor stated before Saturday's game. It's entirely possible that Sano won't play again in 2018, but more news on his availability should be released soon.