Twins' Miguel Sano: To begin rehab assignment Saturday

Sano will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Rochester, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

It wasn't clear if Sano would be embarking on his rehab assignment Saturday or Sunday, but this makes it much more likely that Sano will be able to return by the end of this current homestand, which ends with Wednesday's game against the Tigers. Sano was off to a slow start, with a .739 OPS in 20 games, but the Twins need his power in the heart of their lineup.