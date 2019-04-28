Twins' Miguel Sano: To begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Sano (heel) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at High-A Fort Myers, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Twins chief of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Friday that Sano was two weeks away from a rehab assignment, so apparently that time table has been moved up. Sano may need all 20 days of the rehab assignment and will likely move up to Triple-A at some point. He should return in mid-to-late May if all goes well.

More News
Our Latest Stories