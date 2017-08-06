Twins' Miguel Sano: To undergo testing Monday

Sano will undergo an MRI and CT scan on his injured hand Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano was forced to exit Friday's game against the Rangers after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. Monday's testing will confirm if the slugging third baseman will require a trip to the disabled list or not, though the team believes that a lengthy absence is not in the cards for Sano.

