Twins' Miguel Sano: To undergo testing Monday
Sano will undergo an MRI and CT scan on his injured hand Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Sano was forced to exit Friday's game against the Rangers after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. Monday's testing will confirm if the slugging third baseman will require a trip to the disabled list or not, though the team believes that a lengthy absence is not in the cards for Sano.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...