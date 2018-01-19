Twins' Miguel Sano: Twins hoping for Opening Day return

Sano (lower leg) remains in Florida to continue his rehab while the Twins are hopeful that he will be ready to go by Opening Day, LaVelle E. Neal of The Star Tribune reports.

This suggests Sano will not see a full workload during spring training, as he continues to work his way back from shin surgery in mid-November. As far as the assault allegations that arose last month go, the club had no further statement on the matter and will allow the MLB's investigation to run its course. Expect further updates on his status prior to the beginning of spring camp.