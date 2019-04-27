Twins' Miguel Sano: Two weeks from rehab assignment

Sano (heel) is about two weeks from a rehab assignment, Twins chief of baseball operations Derek Falvey told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He hit a home run Friday in an extended spring training game.

He's been playing in extended spring training since April 23. He'll likely need about a week or two of playing games in the minors before he's called up, so Sano may not be in the majors again until late May.