Twins' Miguel Sano: Undergoes precautionary testing

Sano underwent precautionary imaging on his back Wednesday, which came back clean, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sano has sat out the last three games due to back stiffness and that appears to be the extent of the injury. It's unclear if the 26-year-old is expected to make his return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Nationals.

