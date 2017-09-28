Twins' Miguel Sano: Unlikely to be ready for Tuesday's playoff game

Sano (shin) remains a "longshot" to make the roster for Minnesota's wild-card contest Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Although Sano was able to have a relatively good day Thursday, it still appears as though he's not particularly close to rejoining the big-league club. The Twins will be certain to reevaluate Sano again in the coming days, but it would come as a significant surprise if he's back in the batter's box before the end of the regular season. Looking ahead, Sano may compete in a simulated game this weekend if the team believes that he is close to returning, and then make a decision based on that session.