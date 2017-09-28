Twins' Miguel Sano: Unlikely to be ready for Tuesday's playoff game
Sano (shin) remains a "longshot" to make the roster for Minnesota's wild-card contest Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
Although Sano was able to have a relatively good day Thursday, it still appears as though he's not particularly close to rejoining the big-league club. The Twins will be certain to reevaluate Sano again in the coming days, but it would come as a significant surprise if he's back in the batter's box before the end of the regular season. Looking ahead, Sano may compete in a simulated game this weekend if the team believes that he is close to returning, and then make a decision based on that session.
More News
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Feels good following Thursday's workout•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Resumes swinging Wednesday•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Unlikely to return in regular season•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Remains without return timetable•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Takes 35 swings off tee•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: No timetable for return•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...