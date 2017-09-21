Twins' Miguel Sano: 'Unlikely' to return in regular season

Sano (lower leg) is "unlikely" to return before the end of the regular season, according to manager Paul Molitor, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger reports.

Sano just hasn't been able to make many strides during his recovery up to this point, and Molitor has come to the realization that it's becoming even more and more unlikely that he'll be able to rejoin the club this month. Molitor also stated that there isn't any sort of deadline date in which Sano has to return or else he's shut down, which likely has everything to do with the fact that the Twins are fighting for the second wild-card berth in the American League. Needless to say, there remains no timetable for his recovery at this moment. In the meantime, Sano will continue to receive treatments and mix in baseball activities when he can, according to LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune.