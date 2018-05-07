Twins' Miguel Sano: Unlikely to return this week

Manager Paul Molitor said Sano (hamstring) is unlikely to return from the 10-day disabled list this week, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I don't think we'll see him in Anaheim," the manager said.

Sano has been sidelined since April 28 with a hamstring injury. While he was originally hoping to return during the team's upcoming road trip against the Angels, which starts Thursday, it appears the third baseman will need more time to recover before rejoining the Twins. An updated timetable for Sano's return remains unclear at this point.