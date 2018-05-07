Twins' Miguel Sano: Unlikely to return this week
Manager Paul Molitor said Sano (hamstring) is unlikely to return from the 10-day disabled list this week, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I don't think we'll see him in Anaheim," the manager said.
Sano has been sidelined since April 28 with a hamstring injury. While he was originally hoping to return during the team's upcoming road trip against the Angels, which starts Thursday, it appears the third baseman will need more time to recover before rejoining the Twins. An updated timetable for Sano's return remains unclear at this point.
More News
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...