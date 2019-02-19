Twins' Miguel Sano: Wearing precautionary boot

Sano was spotted Tuesday with a boot on his right foot to protect the laceration on his heel, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

While players often use walking boots when tending to sprains, bone or ligament damage pertaining to the foot, Sano appears to be using his mainly for precautionary purposes. Since the cut on the back of his foot is fairly sizable and keeps reopening, Sano will use the boot to keep his bandaging over the wound in place. The Twins could limit Sano's fielding and baserunning work early in camp as a result, but the injury is nothing that should jeopardize his availability for Opening Day.