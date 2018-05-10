Twins' Miguel Sano: Will not be activated over weekend

Sano (hamstring) will not be activated during the Twins' weekend series against the Angels, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Though he's getting close to being back with the Twins, the club is still weighing whether Sano needs a rehab assignment before giving him the green light. He did some fielding work with the team early Thursday, which is another positive step in his rehab process. In all, the earliest Sano will be activated will be Monday against the Mariners. Eduardo Escobar will continue to man third base in Sano's absence.