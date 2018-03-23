Twins' Miguel Sano: Will not face suspension
Sano will not be suspended by Major League Baseball in relation to sexual assault allegations stemming from a 2015 incident, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Commissioner's office completed its investigation and apparently found "insufficient evidence to support a disciplinary determination against Sano." This is obviously huge news for Sano, as he should be in line to log a full season as Minnesota's starting third baseman, health provided. Sano had a titanium rod inserted into his left shin in November and that delayed his conditioning work a bit coming into camp, but the slugger has shown no real ill effects when on the field this spring, slashing .303/.45/.697 with three homers through 13 games.
