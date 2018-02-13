Twins' Miguel Sano: Will report on time, still on track for Opening Day
Sano (shin) is expected to report to camp on time, keeping him on track to be ready for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Sano is currently rehabbing in the Dominican Republic from mid-November shin surgery, but he'll reconvene with his teammates in Florida when position players report next week. According to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Sano's leg has healed on schedule and he's been able to take and hit grounders recently. That said, he'll still be limited early on in camp, primarily focusing on his conditioning when he arrives. It should be noted that the MLB's investigation regarding assault allegations involving Sano remains ongoing.
More News
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...