Twins' Miguel Sano: Will report on time, still on track for Opening Day

Sano (shin) is expected to report to camp on time, keeping him on track to be ready for Opening Day, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sano is currently rehabbing in the Dominican Republic from mid-November shin surgery, but he'll reconvene with his teammates in Florida when position players report next week. According to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Sano's leg has healed on schedule and he's been able to take and hit grounders recently. That said, he'll still be limited early on in camp, primarily focusing on his conditioning when he arrives. It should be noted that the MLB's investigation regarding assault allegations involving Sano remains ongoing.