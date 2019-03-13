Twins' Miguel Sano: Will resume activity by month's end

Sano (heel) returned to Twins camp Wednesday and relayed that he expects to resume baseball activities by March 29, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sano had been using a hard cast on his right foot of late to protect his surgically repaired heel, but he was spotted with a different boot Wednesday. He's scheduled to have five sutures removed from the injured foot within the next two weeks, after which he can resume the rehab process in earnest. Since Sano has been sidelined for all of spring training, he'll still need upwards of a month to pick up some at-bats and get himself into playing shape, making it unlikely that he debuts for the Twins until sometime in May.