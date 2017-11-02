Twins' Miguel Sano: Will undergo surgery
Sano (lower leg) will undergo surgery on his left shin Nov. 13 in New York.
Sano had been thinking about having surgery for the past few weeks, and finally decided to undergo the procedure after continuing to experience discomfort in his lower leg. Although he spent all of September working his way back from the stress reaction, his lower leg never seemed to completely heal. Moving forward, the recovery time for this surgery is expected to be around eight weeks, according to general manager Thad Levine, which will give Sano ample time to get ready for spring training.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...