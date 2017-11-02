Twins' Miguel Sano: Will undergo surgery

Sano (lower leg) will undergo surgery on his left shin Nov. 13 in New York.

Sano had been thinking about having surgery for the past few weeks, and finally decided to undergo the procedure after continuing to experience discomfort in his lower leg. Although he spent all of September working his way back from the stress reaction, his lower leg never seemed to completely heal. Moving forward, the recovery time for this surgery is expected to be around eight weeks, according to general manager Thad Levine, which will give Sano ample time to get ready for spring training.