Twins' Miguel Sano: Won't be ready for Opening Day
Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said Sano won't be ready for Opening Day after undergoing a debridement procedure to address the cut on his right heel Tuesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Sano appeared to be trending towards a return following his last checkup. According to Miller, however, it was determined after further evaluation that the third baseman would require the procedure. Sano is expected to remain in a walking boot for the next two-to-three weeks and is hoping to resume baseball activities around mid-April, which would allow him to return sometime in May, if everything goes as planned. In the meantime, Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza are candidates to see starts at the hot corner until Sano is ready to return.
