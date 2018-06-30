Twins' Miguel Sano: Won't be rushed back to majors
Manager Paul Molitor said Saturday that the Twins aren't going to rush Sano back to the big leagues, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We're not going to rush something that's not ready to happen," Molitor said.
The 25-year-old first baseman is currently playing with High-A Fort Myers, where he had a three-strikeout game earlier this week. He is slashing .333/.448/.375 in 24 at-bats in the Florida State League, which isn't very impressive, considering his age and pedigree. The Twins seem content to keep Sano in the minors for as long as they think he needs to be there, meaning there is no clear timetable for his return to the majors.
