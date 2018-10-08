Twins' Miguel Sano: Won't face charges after car accident

Sano (leg) won't face charges criminal charges after he was involved in a car accident in the Dominican Republic early Sunday that resulted in a police officer suffering a broken leg, ESPN.com reports.

Reports initially surfaced Sunday suggesting that Sano was arrested as a result of the incident, but Dominican national police concluded that the 25-year-old backed up his pickup truck outside of a nightclub without realizing that the officer was positioned behind his vehicle. According to police colonel Frank Duran Mejia, Sano took the injured officer to the hospital himself and wasn't charged because he didn't abandon the scene of the accident. With the situation surrounding the accident now clarified, it appears Sano will avoid any punishment from Major League Baseball and can turn his focus to rehabbing the left leg injury that limited him to just four appearances in September.