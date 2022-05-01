Sano (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Luis Arraez will draw the start at first base while Sano sits for fourth time in five games after experiencing a setback with his knee in his return to the lineup in Sunday's 9-1 win. The Twins have yet to announce a roster move as the 1:10 p.m. ET opening pitch approaches, so the team is seemingly viewing Sano as day-to-day with the hope that he'll be back able to make his return to the lineup at some point during the four-game series in Baltimore that begins Monday.