Twins' Miguel Sano: Won't start Thursday

Sano (forearm) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He'll take a seat for the series finale after experiencing right forearm tightness in Wednesday's 8-2 loss when he was struck by a pitch in the sixth inning. Luis Arraez will man third base in place of Sano, who can be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's game in Detroit unless the Twins indicate otherwise.