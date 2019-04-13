Twins' Miguel Sano: Working toward rehab assignment

Sano (heel) will begin a simulated spring training in the coming days with High-A Fort Myers, and he could begin playing in High-A games before the end of April, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Per Miller, Sano will work on his conditioning for 10 days once he arrives at Fort Myers and will then graduate to playing in games. This has been a slow-moving recovery ever since he first suffered a heel laceration in February that then required a minor surgery in early March. An early-May return to the big-league lineup seems like the best-case scenario at this point.