Twins' Miguel Sano: Wrist injury not deemed serious
Sano was scratched from Tuesday's lineup as a precaution with left wrist soreness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Sano felt some discomfort in his left wrist during pregame batting practice so the Twins opted to play it safe and give their star third baseman the night off. It doesn't sound like the injury is anything overly serious and Sano could potentially rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...