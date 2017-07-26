Twins' Miguel Sano: Wrist injury not deemed serious

Sano was scratched from Tuesday's lineup as a precaution with left wrist soreness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano felt some discomfort in his left wrist during pregame batting practice so the Twins opted to play it safe and give their star third baseman the night off. It doesn't sound like the injury is anything overly serious and Sano could potentially rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday.

