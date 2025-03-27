The Twins don't include Ford on their 26-man active roster ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Cardinals.

While attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Ford faced long odds to win a spot on the Opening Day roster, and he didn't do himself any favors by going 4-for-32 (.125 average) during Grapefruit League play. Assuming his minor-league contract doesn't contain an opt-out clause that would allow him to pursue free agency, the 32-year-old first baseman will likely report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season.