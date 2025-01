The Twins signed Ford to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Ford put up a .411 OPS over 17 games with the Reds in 2024 and finished the year with Japan's Yokohama DeNA Baystars of Nippon Professional Baseball. The 32-year-old has clubbed 37 homers in 781 plate appearances at the big-league level and the Twins do have an opening at first base, but Ford is far down in the pecking order.