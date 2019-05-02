The Twins selected Morin's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Morin had a 2.25 ERA with one save and a 12:3 K:BB ration in 12 innings at Triple-A. He'll be used in middle relief. The journeyman has had strong strikeout rates at Triple-A the past two seasons, but hasn't been able to translate that improvement into success in the majors.

