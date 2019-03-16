Morin threw a scoreless inning in Friday's spring training win over Baltimore. He's thrown seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts and one walk this spring.

Morin is a long shot to make the major league roster, but his strong spring could get him consideration for a callup early in the spring if he stays hot at Triple-A.

