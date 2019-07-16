Twins' Mike Morin: Dismissed from 40-man
Morin was designated for assignment by the Twins on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Morin owns a 3.18 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 11 punchouts over 22.2 innings this season, but he was rocked for four runs over one inning during his last appearance July 4 against Oakland, and it's evidently cost him his roster spot. He'll head to the waiver wire following this latest move.
