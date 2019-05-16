Morin gave up two hits but recorded his first save of the season in an 8-7 victory against the Angels.

Blake Parker and Taylor Rogers had split the saves coming into the day, but Rogers pitched each of the last two days, and the Twins elected to throw Parker in the eighth. Morin has pitched well, posting a 1.80 ERA and 0.60 WHIP in five innings, but he's been in the majors for only two weeks, so it's premature to think he is going to supplant Parker and Rogers for save opportunities.