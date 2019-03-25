Morin was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday.

Morin compiled a respectable 4.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 10.2 innings this spring but was always a long shot to break camp with the big club. The right-hander could earn himself a promotion at some point if he impresses in the minors.

