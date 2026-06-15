Twins' Mike Paredes: Getting another start for Twins

Paredes will be the Twins' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Rangers, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Paredes made two long relief appearances for Minnesota before faring well in his abbreviated first major-league start last week in Detroit, striking out four over three innings of one-run ball. The 25-year-old had made seven starts and two relief appearances with Triple-A St. Paul this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 33:8 K:BB over 34.2 innings. Paredes has not thrown more than 68 pitches in an outing at any level this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep into Monday's contest.