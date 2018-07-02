Twins' Misael Urbina: Goes to Twins for $2.75 million

Urbina agreed to a $2.75 million deal with the Twins on Monday.

A Venezuelan center fielder with plus speed and a good hit tool, Urbina was ranked as the third best prospect in this July 2 international signing class by MLB.com and was ranked No. 10 by Baseball America. He has a good 6-foot, 175-pound frame for his age, which fits his skill set well, as he shouldn't outgrow center field or see his swing or speed compromised as he ages. He gets praised for his baseball IQ, makeup and energy on the field. Power isn't a big part of his game currently, but players his size with advanced hit tools typically grow into double-digit homer power as they mature. He could bat first or second in a big-league lineup someday, contributing in all five roto categories. Urbina is one of the younger players in this class, as he won't turn 17 until April, which is another mark in his favor.