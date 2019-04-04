Twins' Misael Urbina: Will open in DSL

Urbina will begin the season in the Dominican Summer League, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

This was the expected assignment, although those highest on Urbina may have been holding out hope that he would prove advanced enough to handle a Gulf Coast League assignment right away. The Twins handed Urbina a $2.75 million bonus during last year's July 2 international signing period. He has a chance to be a five-category contributor, but the Venezuelan center fielder's top tool is his plus speed.

