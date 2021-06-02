The Twins don't expect that Garver (groin) will require a stay on the 60-day injured list, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said that the catcher will miss "a bare minimum of a couple of weeks" after undergoing surgery for a "severe groin contusion". The injury comes at a tough time for Garver, who had just begun to find some consistency at the plate after a rough start to the season. Ryan Jeffers and Willians Astudillo are expected to make most of the starts at catcher while Garver is sidelined.