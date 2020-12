Garver signed a one-year, $1.875 million contract with the Twins on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was set to enter his first year of arbitration but instead reached a deal with Minnesota. Garver struggled during the shortened season with a .511 OPS and 45.7 percent strikeout rate, but he's only a year removed from putting up a .995 OPS and 31 homers during the 2019 campaign.