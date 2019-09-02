Twins' Mitch Garver: Day-to-day with sore jaw

Garver is day-to-day after exiting Monday's game against the Tigers with a sore jaw, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Garver appears to have escaped with a minor injury after taking a foul ball off his mask Monday. If he's forced to miss any time, Willians Astudillo or Jason Castro would fill in behind the dish.

