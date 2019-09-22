Twins' Mitch Garver: Departs early with tightness

Garver was removed from Sunday's game with right hip tightness and was pulled for precautionary reasons, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

With the Twins preparing for a run in the playoffs, they want everyone at full health which is why the were taking no chances by leaving Garver in the game after he was experiencing some hip tightness. The team has a day off Monday which will give Garver some extra time to heal up before they take on the Tigers in Detroit on Tuesday. It is not guaranteed that Garver plays Tuesday as he is listed as day-to-day. Jason Castro figures to draw the start if Garver isn't able to go.