Twins' Mitch Garver: Drives in four against Rangers
Garver went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 10-7 win over the Rangers.
It's his first multi-hit performance since July 30, but Garver still finishes up August hitting a respectable .261 (18-for-69) with two homers and 14 RBI in 20 games. The 27-year-old should see the bulk of the action behind the plate for the Twins in September as he looks to improve on his .267/.337/.422 slash line.
