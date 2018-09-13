Garver (head) was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees for precautionary reasons, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Garver exited the game after two innings after taking a foul ball off his mask. Initial tests determined the backstop didn't suffer a concussion, though the team may want to play it safe and send him for additional tests before clearing him to return. Willians Astudillo replaced him behind the dish.

More News
Our Latest Stories