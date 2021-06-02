Garver announced Wednesday via his personal Instagram account that he underwent surgery after being diagnosed with a left groin contusion following his departure from Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Orioles.

When discussing his situation in the Instagram post, Garver put "left groin contusion" in quotations, perhaps emphasizing that he was dealing with a more severe injury than the Twins initially revealed. Garver noted that he required an ultrasound after exiting the game, with imaging revealing that surgery would be necessary to address the injury. Manager Rocco Baldelli admitted after the game that Garver would be "out a while," so the catcher will almost certainly be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's series finale in Baltimore. Willians Astudillo is the next man up for reps at catcher with Garver sidelined.