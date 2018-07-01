Garver went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Cubs.

Garver had been held without a home run since April 28. He hit .288 (15-for-52) with three doubles in June, but somehow failed to record a single RBI for the month. Garver is slashing .262/.329/.376 in 149 at-bats this season.