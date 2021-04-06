site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Mitch Garver: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garver is not starting Tuesday against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Garver will sit for the second straight game, even with this contest coming in the early afternoon. Ryan Jeffers will make his third start in the season's first five games in his absence.
