Twins' Mitch Garver: Out of lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader
Garver (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Garver is dealing with a bruised quadriceps, but the Twins didn't summon an additional catcher from the minors prior to Tuesday's twin bill, suggesting the 27-year-old will be back behind the dish for Game 2. Bobby Wilson is starting at backstop and hitting ninth in his stead for Game 1.
